Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) Following the death of a woman and four others falling ill after childbirth due to the alleged administration of expired intravenous (IV) fluid at a state-run hospital in Paschim Medinipur district, the state Congress held the West Bengal government responsible for the incident and demanded an explanation from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also serves as the health minister.

Terming the mishap a result of corruption and negligence on the part of the state health department, West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhankar Sarkar announced that the party would organise a "gherao" of the Swasthya Bhavan on Monday in protest against the incident.

"This incident highlights the height of corruption, negligence and lack of infrastructure, with the victim couldn't even see her baby after giving birth. Four other women are still suffering. What is the health minister and the health department doing? We demand answers. We have no option but to call for a peaceful gherao of the Swasthya Bhavan tomorrow around 2 PM," Sarkar said.

The Congress leader added that party workers would gather at Salt Lake's Karunamoyee around 12:30 PM before beginning their rally to Swasthya Bhavan in Sector V.

"I appeal to the people of West Bengal to come forward and join our rally," he urged.

