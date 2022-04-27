Rupnagar (Punjab) [India], April 27 (ANI): Congress leader Alka Lamba, who was summoned for allegedly making false statements against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal before the Punjab Assembly polls, appeared before Rupnagar police on Wednesday.

She was accompanied by a party delegation consisting of Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, senior party leaders, including Punjab Congress Legislature party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, MLAs Sukhjinder Randhawa, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, former ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Balbir Sidhu, Gurkirat Kotli and Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder Dhillon.

Speaking to the media here, Lamba said, "I stand by my statement."

A case has also been lodged against former Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas in Rupnagar town's Sadar police station on April 12.

Vishwas, who was a founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party had alleged that Kejriwal had connections with separatists in Punjab, and those having sympathy with separatists used to come to his house for meetings during the last assembly polls. Lamba has been accused of backing the remarks made by Vishwas.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) has demanded immediate cancellation of the FIR registered against Alka Lamba and Kumar Vishwas, stating that it has only been registered to settle the personal agenda as they have been critical of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In a letter to Punjab Police DGP VK Bhawra, Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said, "We on behalf of the people of Punjab in general and the Congress party in particular request you to immediately order the cancellation of FIR against senior Congress leader Alka Lamba and renowned poet of the country Dr Kumar Vishwas."

"The content of the FIR, based on the complaint of someone whose identity is still not known to anyone, makes it obvious that it has only been registered to settle a personal score with these people as they have been critical of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," the letter reads.

Bajwa said that Punjab Police has no jurisdiction to register an FIR because on which the FIR is based, were allegedly made in Delhi against a person who is also based in Delhi.

"Holding such a senior and responsible position you are well aware that the alleged statements, on which the FIR is based, were allegedly made in Delhi against a person who is also based in Delhi. While no criminal offence is made from the purported statements, even if these did, the Ropar/Punjab Police have no jurisdiction to register an FIR," he said.

The Congress leader further said that this is not just a misuse of power and authority, but total abuse of power.

"Needless to add, this FIR will not stand any legal security with the likelihood of the concerned police officers getting censured for their action aimed at pleasing their political bosses remotely based in Delhi," he added.

"We will adopt all legal and constitutional means to get this unlawful FIR cancelled. We hope you are able to see the reason and order immediate cancellation of the FIR," he said. (ANI)

