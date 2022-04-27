Kochi, April 27: A horrifying incident has come to light from Idukki where a 6-year-old girl was sexually abused by her father and uncle for the past one and half years in Marayoor. The father has been arrested, while the search is on to nab the uncle who is absconding, said the police.

As per the report published in the Times of India, when the mother of the minor came to know about the sexual abuse, she shifted the minor to a child care center. During the holidays, the center asked the mother to take back the child but the mother refused and told them about the incident. The cops came to know about the incident when the child care center alerted the childline and the police.

Acting immediately on information, the cops arrested the father. During the counseling, the minor said that her uncle also sexually abused her. After learning this, cops launched a manhunt to nab the uncle. Both the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

