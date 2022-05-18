New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Soon after Hardik Patel's attack on Congress leadership, party MP and former Gujarat minister Shaktisinh Gohil on Wednesday said Patel's allegations are scripted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"These are not allegations of someone who has quit Congress. These are all written down by the BJP. They just speak it out loud. Had the BJP not decided it, everyone's words would not have been the same," Gohil told mediapersons here. "If you talk about party's leadership, you were sharing a stage with Rahul Gandhi a few days back. Who stopped you from meeting him? We have internal democracy. There is a thin line between internal democracy and indiscipline. The BJP does not have internal democracy," added the Congress MP.

Gujarat Congress Committee working president Hardik Patel, who resigned from the party on Wednesday, took a potshot at the state Congress leadership, saying that leaders are more focussed on ensuring that the leaders from Delhi get "chicken sandwich"on time.

"Lack of seriousness about all issues is a major problem with the Congress party's senior leadership. Whenever our country faced challenges and when Congress needed leadership, party leaders were enjoying abroad! Senior leaders behave in a way like they hate Gujarat and Gujaratis. How in the world can Congress then expect that the people of Gujarat will see them as an alternative to lead our state?" said Patel in his resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Patel said during his three years stint in the party, he found that the Congress party and its leadership both at the central and state level have been merely reduced to opposing everything.Referring to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and implementation of GST, he said India wanted solutions for these subjects for a long time and Congress only played the role of a "roadblock and was always only obstructive".

"It is unfortunate that workers like us, who travel 500-600 km in our cars in a single day to meet people, get to see those big leaders of Congress in Gujarat who are least bothered to address real issues in Gujarat but are more focussed on ensuring that chicken sandwich for leaders who have come from Delhi is delivered on time!" he said. (ANI)

