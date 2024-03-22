New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The top Congress leadership met here on Friday to discuss and finalise its candidates for nine Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.

The party's Central Election Committee (CEC) met under the chairmanship of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi in attendance. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was, however, not present during today's meeting.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Rapido Bike Taxi Driver Flashes At Woman After Dropping Her at Location, Arrested.

The committee discussed several candidates for the nine Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu that have come in the Congress' share in its alliance with the DMK.

AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and party leaders from Tamil Nadu were present in the meeting.

Also Read | Train on Fire in Nashik: Mumbai-Gorakhpur Godan Express Bogie Catches Fire Near Nashik Railway Station, No Casualties (Watch Video).

Senior Congress leaders Ajoy Kumar and Harish Chaudhary were also present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)