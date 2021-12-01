New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday questioned the government over restrictions imposed on the media on coverage of the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and demanded that the matter be resolved as a number of senior journalists were not allowed entry inside Parliament due to Covid restrictions.

He also highlighted the importance of free access of media into the domains of Legislative and Executive premises of the Parliament.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala took a swipe at the government, tweeting "Parliament in Modi ji's 'New India' - Opposition will not be allowed to speak, Opposition MPs will be illegally suspended, Government will not permit discussion in the house, Price Rise-Farmer-China will not be deliberated, Press will have to protest for access to Press Gallery."

Kharge in his letter expressed his deep anguish and shock that for the fifth consecutive session of Parliament, only a handful of representatives of media organisations are being allowed access to the Press Gallery and senior journalists' access to Central Hall has been totally stopped.

He said they are also not allowed to interact with Members of Parliament and that too selectively and alleged that numerous new restrictions have been arbitrarily imposed that completely excludes the media from the temple of our democracy.

"During the session period, the Parliament is the nerve centre of political activity in the country, and the media has always carried the responsibility of informing the general public about the burning public issues being raised on the floor of the House.

"It is in this perspective I would like to underline and highlight the importance of free access of media into the domains of Legislative and Executive premises of the Parliament of India," Kharge said in his letter.

Many senior journalists and press organisations have raised this issue numerous times both in front of senior MPs as well as to the Speaker, he said, adding that rearranging seating arrangements in the Press Gallery to follow COVID-19 protocols is acceptable but forbidding and preventing media into the very premises of the campus of the Parliament including access to the Central Hall and Library is not acceptable.

"I request you to resolve the matter so that the media can continue their duty like before without any restrictions," Kharge said.

