Gujarat, December 1: In swift judgment, a fast-track court in Gandhinagar has sentenced life term to the accused of raping and kidnapping a 3-year-old girl on Wednesday, within 25 days of the incident. The convict had raped two other minors, aged 5 and 7, between October 19 to November 5, said the police.

As per the report published by The Indian Express, the accused, a daily wage worker, had abducted a 3-year-old girl from the village at night and raped her on November 5. Later, he had strangulated the minor to her death in fear of getting arrested. Punjab: Man Sentenced to 10 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Minor Girl in Ludhiana.

However, Gandhinagar police arrested the serial sex offender on November 7. Police filed a 500-page charge-sheet within eight days of arrest. Based on the charge-sheet, additional district judge SN Solanki awarded life imprisonment to the accused.

