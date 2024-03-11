Chandigarh, Mar 11 (PTI) The Congress on Monday sought a resolution in the Punjab Assembly to condemn the Centre and the Haryana government for the alleged "atrocities" against protesting farmers camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points.

In the ongoing Budget session of the Punjab Assembly, Congress legislator Amrinder Singh Raja Warring raised the issue of ongoing farmers' stir at the Punjab-Haryana borders and demanded from the Speaker to hold a discussion on the issue.

Also Read | What Is CAA? Key Things To Know About Citizenship Amendment Act That Will Grant Indian Citizenship to Non-Muslims From Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

During the Zero Hour, Warring said farmers are camping at the two border points of Punjab in support of their various demands.

"We should have a one-day debate on farmers' issues. A resolution to condemn the Centre and the Haryana government for their behaviour against protesting farmers should be brought in the House," said Warring.

Also Read | CAA Rules Notified: Government Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules To Grant Citizenship to Minorities From Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the Central government to accept their demands including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The protesting farmers have been staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was stopped by the security forces.

Clashes had taken place between farmers and the Haryana security personnel when they tried to head towards the national capital. One farmer was killed and 12 police personnel were injured in the clashes at Khanauri border point on February 21.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa also demanded a threadbare debate in the House on farmers' issues.

Bajwa said all political parties should back farmers who are holding the agitation at the two border points.

He alleged that the BJP-led Centre was helping corporates.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Pargat Singh alleged that illegal sand mining was taking place in his assembly constituency.

He claimed that the ground up to 40 to 70 feet deep has been dug up over 100 acres of land for sand mining.

Pargat Singh said he had raised the issue with the Jalandhar deputy commissioner but no action has been taken in the matter. He sought formation of a House committee to take stock of the situation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)