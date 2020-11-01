New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Hitting out at the Centre over soaring prices of vegetables, Congress on Sunday demanded the government to act against black marketers and provide sufficient stock in the market to control prices.

"When we ask them to increase GDP, they increased prices of gas, diesel and petrol. Now they have come out with GDP part 2. G means green vegetables, D means dal (pulses) and P means potato and onions. Right now the government is increasing prices of green vegetables, potato, onion and pulses," Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said.

"We demand that the government should act against black marketers and push sufficient stock in the market to control these prices. On side prices are skyrocketing, on the other side you are exporting the same commodity," he said.

He alleged that potato is being exported despite its prices were shooting up in the country.

"For the month of September, the consumer food price index is more than 10 per cent. The inflation for vegetables in September 2020 is at 22.71 per cent, while at 13.69 per cent for pulses. Onion prices have increased in a year by 140 per cent, potato by 147 per cent," Vallabh said. (ANI)

