New Delhi, November 1: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday said it recorded its highest-ever monthly domestic sales in October at 56,605 units amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It reported a 13.2 per cent growth in its domestic sales compared to 50,010 units sold during October 2019, the company said in a statement. The rise in demand comes on the back of the festive season. Its exports, however, fell by 10.1 per cent to 12,230 units in october. Its sales stood at 68,835 units, 8.2 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis. Google’s Digital Media Revenue Falls by 7% to USD 38.3 Billion in Q2 2020, Lowest in 6 Years.

On the sales performance in October, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), HMIL, said,"With the advent of the festive season, Hyundai shares the spirit of happiness and celebration with our customers through our super performer brands -- the all new CRETA, VERNA, VENUE, AURA and NIOS, achieving landmark sales of 56,605 units in October 2020 with a growth of 13.2 per cent compared to October 2019."

He noted that the October sales performance set a positive tone for overall business environment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2020 10:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).