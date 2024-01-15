Senapati/Khuzama, Jan 15 (PTI) On the second day of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress on Monday stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting violence-hit Manipur and vowed to raise the issue in Parliament in the upcoming budget session.

The opposition party also defended the decision of its top leaders not to attend the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony, saying it was not an "atheist party" that it would oppose a temple or a religious programme but had declined the invite as it was a "political event".

Also Read | 24.82 Crore People Lifted Out of Multidimensional Poverty in India Over Nine Years, Says NITI Aayog Report.

The second day of the Yatra ended with Gandhi and other Congress leaders crossing over to Nagaland for a night halt at the campsite in Khuzama ground.

As Gandhi hit the streets on his custom-made Volvo bus in the morning from Sekmai, scenes reminiscent of his public interactions during the earlier Kanyakumari to Kashmir march were witnessed throughout the journey Monday.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Mauritians to Light ‘Diya’, Recite Ramayana During Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Celebrations on January 22 (Watch Video).

Dressed in his trademark white T-shirt and trousers with a traditional Manipuri sleeveless jacket, Gandhi dismounted from the bus several times on the Yatra route to speak to the crowds and discuss their problems. He clicked selfies with them and also saw a traditional dance performance.

He travelled through both Meitei and Kuki dominated areas over the two days of the Yatra with many of these places having seen disturbing violence.

Gandhi also travelled through the Kangpokpi district under which falls the village of B Phainom where two women were paraded naked last May, a video of which had gone viral leading to massive outrage across the country.

With the sharp Meitei-Kuki divide visible in Manipur, Gandhi vowed to make the state peaceful and harmonious again.

Several people, a number of them women and children, had lined up along the Yatra route and cheered on Gandhi as his bus made its way along several busy areas here.

Addressing the people from atop his bus in Senapati district of Manipur, Gandhi said the Congress did a yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and the idea was to bring the people of India together. "It was a very successful yatra where we walked over 4,000 km," he said.

"We wanted to do another yatra from east to west and we decided that the most powerful thing would be to start the yatra from Manipur so that the people of India get a sense of what the people of Manipur have been through, the difficulty that they have been through, the struggles they have been through," the Congress leader said.

"I understand that you have faced a tragedy, you have lost family members, you have lost property and I want you to know that we are fully standing with you, we want to bring peace back to Manipur. We want to make Manipur peaceful and harmonious again," Gandhi said.

He said he has been speaking with delegations from the state who have been telling him about the issues the people of Manipur have been facing.

"I hope peace returns to Manipur as soon as possible," Gandhi added.

Later, in a video message posted from his bus, Gandhi said it has been a tragedy in Manipur and what surprises him is that "the government of India doesn't seem to be bothered and the Prime Minister has not visited the state".

"The violence continues. Of course, we were welcomed with a lot of affection from all the communities. It is also a very beautiful place and it is sad that people's livelihoods are being disturbed, business is being disturbed, and people have been killed. So much damage has been done," Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said it was the first time in his life that such a thing had happened in an Indian state where law and order and the administrative elements have just given up.

"We are quite committed to bringing harmony and peace here," Gandhi said.

Hitting back, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said it is not the time to hold rallies and "do politics" in Manipur.

"It is not Bharat Jodo (Yatra), it is Bharat Todo. Whenever he comes here, there is trouble. The situation is returning to normal, so he has come to create trouble, but we are all alert," the BJP leader told reporters.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Today, Manipur is looking towards the entire country with hopeful eyes. We have to erase the pain in their eyes and light the lamp of hope."

"Our yatra is a balm of unity and love on the soul of India wounded by BJP's politics of division and neglect," he said.

"We will walk together, we will fight together. 'Nyay ka haq milne tak (till we get the right to justice)'," he said.

Gandhi also met several civil society groups during the Manipur leg of the yatra.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the civil society organisations that met Gandhi urged the Congress to demand during the upcoming Budget session of Parliament that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the violence-hit state before the Lok Sabha polls.

They also said Manipur needs "sensitive, transparent, accountable and strong" governance, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh told a press conference here as the yatra halted for lunch in Senapati, Manipur.

"Earlier when we used to come to Manipur, we used to meet Manipuri organisations but now we are meeting community organisations. That is a difference. All of them are demanding peace," Ramesh said.

The prime minister did not even meet Chief Minister N Biren Singh and only greeted him digitally on his birthday, the Congress leader said. Ramesh also claimed that neither the Rajya Sabha MP nor a minister of state from Manipur could meet Modi.

"The civil society organisations told Rahul ji that the Congress and he should demand in the Budget session of Parliament that Modi should come to Manipur before the (2024) Lok Sabha elections," Ramesh said.

The ethnic violence that broke out in the northeastern state in May last year has claimed more than 180 lives and rendered thousands homeless.

Also, while answering a query on the Ram temple consecration ceremony at the same press conference, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said it is not an "atheist party" that it would oppose a temple or religious programme, but had declined the invite as it is a "political" event.

He also alleged that the January 22 event is being held in a hurry because of the Lok Sabha polls.

At a rally in Thoubal on Sunday to flag off the over-6,700-km yatra with which the party is looking to set the narrative for the Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had attacked Prime Minister Modi for not visiting Manipur as it reeled under ethnic violence

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will pass through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states. It will traverse 6,713 km, mostly in buses but also on foot, and culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)