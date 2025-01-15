New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday said it has decided to postpone its proposed 'Kisan Mazdoor Samman Evam Nyay Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh due to the Maha Kumbh and will embark on it next month.

The yatra of the party was scheduled to begin on January 18.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Rai said the yatra will take place after February 16 so that the devotees arriving for Maha Kumbh do not face any problems.

"We will start this yatra from Ghaziabad itself because the farmers are facing the most problems in western Uttar Pradesh. Here the farmers are not getting proper payment for sugarcane, and compensation for land acquisition is also not being given," Rai said at a joint press conference with Kisan Congress President Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Congress MP from Amethi Kishori Lal Sharma.

Rai said the yatra will be taken out in the entire state.

"In this campaign, All India Kisan Congress will make 300 'Kisan Nyay Yoddhas' in every district and they will also be given a certificate related to this," he said.

Kisan Congress President Khaira said, "The debt on the farmers is continuously increasing. Farmers are committing suicide...We demand that the budget for the agriculture sector be increased in the next budget session so that the farmers can prosper."

