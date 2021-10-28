Lucknow, Oct 28 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met a delegation of primary teachers here on Thursday and assured them that her party will soon make an announcement in their interest.

During the meeting with the members of the Primary Teachers' Association, the Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, who arrived in Lucknow on Thursday, said the party will stand with them to get their issues redressed and make an announcement soon on their demands, according to a statement.

She said the Congress is committed to the primary teachers' cause in Uttar Pradesh. "We are seeing the injustice being done to you and we are with you in the fight for justice," she added.

According to the statement issued by the Congress, the members of the Uttar Pradesh Primary Teachers' Association called on Gandhi and expressed their gratitude for raising her voice for the teachers who died while performing panchayat election duty during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Congress general secretary is expected to visit Lalitpur on Friday to meet the families of farmers, a party leader said here.

"There is an acute shortage of fertilisers in the Bundelkhand region, due to which many farmers have died and one has committed suicide," he said, adding that Gandhi will be meeting the families of the farmers in the region.

