Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday accused

the state unit of the Congress of assailing the dignity of the constitutional post of Governor, asserting that there is no need of any evidence for this attack.

He lamented that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot despite being a constitutional functionary has been making statements against Governor Kalraj Mishra.

"When the state Cabinet recommends convening of an assembly session, the Governor has to act under constitutional limits. But, the Congress is attacking the dignity of Governor's post. There is no need for any evidence," Poonia said in a statement.

Poonia alleged the Congress is making false accusations against the BJP and the Governor.

The Governor is free to take decisions as per the law and Constitution and not bound to act under pressure politics of the Congress, he said.

Replying to a question on calling assembly session, Poonia said the Governor has made his intention clear to call the session but the stubborn attitude of Congress is condemnable.

