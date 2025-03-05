Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 5 (ANI): Congress has criticised the Odisha government after it announced to change the date of Panchayati Raj Day from March 5 to April 24.

Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das accused the state's BJP government of "disrespecting" Odisha's founder Madhu Babu and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

Also Read | Bone Fractures, Low Blood Pressure, Vision Impairments: What Sunita Williams Might Face After Returning to Earth Following Prolonged Stay in Space.

The state Congress president further questioned the silence of BJD (Biju Janata Dal) on this issue.

Speaking to ANI, Das said, "...They did not respect Odisha's founder Madhu Babu and they are disrespecting Biju Patnaik ji. The BJP government will further interfere in Odisha's culture...BJD is behaving like a slave of the ruling BJP. Why are they afraid of the BJP?... This is the sad state of affairs of the opposition party..."

Also Read | 'This Is Not Drama, I Am in Pain': UP Man Slits Wrists, Consumes Rat Poison After 'Pregnancy' Blackmail by Married Lover, Records Final Moments in Videos.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the Odisha government will celebrate the Panchayati Raj Diwas on April 24 instead of observing the same on March 5, the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik.

The state BJP government on Monday said it will observe March 5 as the former CM's birth anniversary and not as 'Panchayati Raj Day,' as has been celebrated for decades. Further, no Government holiday on March 5, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Though March 5 has been celebrated as 'Panchayati Raj Divas' in Odisha every year, this time, the day will be observed on April 24, in alignment with the national observance, it said.

"Odisha Govt will no more observe Panchayati Raj Divas on 5th March, Which Is Biju Babu's Birthday . Instead, Panchayati Raj Divas will be observed on April 24. The new date was approved by the CM today. March 5 is the birth anniversary of Odisha's legendary leader, Biju Patnaik. The state BJP government has decided to celebrate March 5 as the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik and not as 'Panchayati Raj Day'. Besides that, the Odisha government has also canceled the holiday on that day," said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement.

While Odisha observed 'Panchayati Raj Day' on March 5 since the 1990s to coincide with Biju Patnaik's birthday, the national 'Panchayati Raj Day' is celebrated on April 24. On this day, awards are given to Panchayat representatives from various states, including the Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Award and others.

The state government's announcement came hours after the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) asked the state government to clarify its stand on the celebration of the Panchayati Raj Divas on March 5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)