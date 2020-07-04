By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Congress has alleged that there has been a deterioration in law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and has decided to campaign against it.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a meeting with state leaders through video-conferencing on Saturday and it was decided that an online campaign will be conducted through social media on Sunday.

Congress will collect complaints of people regarding law and order and submit them to the Governor and Human Rights Commission.

The meeting was held in the wake of eight policemen losing their lives during a raid against UP gangster Vikas Dubey in Kanpur.

Sources said Priyanka Gandhi targeted the Yogi Adityanath government and alleged that "there is jungle raj" in the state.

She said policemen were also not safe and there was "a nexus between criminals, ruling leaders and officials" and "law and order has collapsed".

Lalan Kumar, the media convener of UP Congress, said the party will campaign against "jungle raj" in the state and press conferences will be held in every district. Congress workers will raise their voice on all social media platforms including Facebook. (ANI)

