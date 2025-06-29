New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday named 58 observers for the Bihar Assembly polls as the party stepped up efforts to get battle ready for the elections later this year.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed 58 AICC observers for the polls which included the likes of Wing Commander Anuma Acharya (retd), Ali Mehandi, Ashok Chandna, Manoj Yadav, Nadeem Javed, Shoaib Khan, Akhilesh Yadav, Virender Yadav, among others.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Central Government Employees to Get 34% Salary Hike From January 2026? Check Details.

In the last assembly polls, the RJD, the largest constituent of the 'Mahagathbandhan', contested 144 seats and won 75 seats in the 243-seat assembly.

The Congress had contested 70 seats, but won only 19 seats. The CPI(ML) Liberation, the other alliance partner, fought on 19 seats and bagged 12 seats.

Also Read | Hindi 'Imposition' Row: Maharashtra Govt Scraps GRs on Hindi As Optional Language; Appoints Committee for Report on 'Trilingual Formula'.

The Bihar Assembly polls are likely to take place around October-November.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)