New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The Congress on Monday appointed Govindas Konthoujam as chief of its Manipur unit.

"Congress President has appointed Govindas Konthoujam as the president of Manipur Congress committee with immediate effect," an AICC release said.

Also Read | ‘Cauliflower at Rs 1 Per Kg’: Anguished Farmer in Bihar’s Samastipur Runs Tractor Over His Entire Unharvested Field (Watch Video).

The release said the party appreciates the contribution of outgoing state PCC president M Okendro. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)