Samastipur, December 14: A farmer in Bihar’s Samastipur district ran tractor over standing crop of cauliflower on Monday as he was getting only rupee one per kilogram in the market for the crop. The incident took place in the Mukatpur area of the district. According to reports, the farmer cultivated cauliflower in eight to ten acres of land.

According to the farmer, he took the step as they were in loss, and there would be no profit in selling the crop in the market as they would not be able to cover the cost. It was the second time that he did not get the proper value of his crop. Earlier also, he faced a similar situation. Farmers' Protest: Delhi Roads to Avoid & Alternate Routes to Take as Farmers Hold Hunger Strike Today.

Video of The Incident:

The farmer allowed the locals of the area to take the crop free of cost. He said that he used to cultivate eight to ten acres (bighas) of land and gets only 1,090 rupees as compensation from the government. He will now cultivate wheat on the land. Earlier, his lot of wheat was also destroyed. In big cities like Noida, the cauliflower is selling at Rs 35 per kg. Notably, APMC was abolished in Bihar in 2006. Farmers' Hunger Strike Today: Farmer Leaders Begin Day-Long Fast Against Farm Laws, Govt Says 'Door Always Open For Talks'.

Meanwhile, farmers across the country were protesting against the recently enacted farm laws. Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are demanding the complete rollback of the controversial laws which were enacted in September this year. They fear that these laws will dilute APMCs and they will not be able to get minimum support price (MSP) of their produce.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 11:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).