New Delhi [India] September 24 (ANI): The Congress on Thursday appointed nine district and city presidents in Uttar Pradesh as part of efforts to strengthen the party in the state.

A party release said that the appointments have been made with the approval of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Dhiraj Srivastav has been appointed party chief of Rae Bareli city. Sonia Gandhi is MP from Rae Bareli.

Other appointees are: Ganga Sahay Rajput (Etah), Adnan (Kasganj), Poorna Prakash Shukla (Farrukhabad), Arun Kumar Tiwari (Allahabad, Jamuna par), Taqjeem Hasan Khan (Shahjahanpur city), Naushad Hussain (Sultanpur city), Ajay Shukla (Bareilly city) and Adarsh Aggarwal (Bahraich city). (ANI)

