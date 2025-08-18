Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 18 (ANI): Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders met with former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Bhubaneswar's NUM hospital, after the latter was admitted due to dehydration.

Odisha minister Mukesh Mahaling, who also visited the BJD chief assured that there will be every possible help provided by the government for treatment.

"We spoke to his doctors' team. His health condition is stable right now. There is nothing to worry about. He is undergoing treatment, and we have given assurance from the government side that whatever treatment is required, we, the government, will provide it to him immediately, wherever he needs consultation," BJP's Mahaling told ANI here on Sunday.

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik's condition is stable, according to doctors. The BJD president was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday evening due to dehydration.

Congress Odisha president Bhakta Charan Das, along with BJD's Ranendra Pratap Swain wished for Patnaik's speedy recovery, after meeting with the team of doctors.

"Naveen ji is a great leader, as Congress president of Orissa, I came to see him. I came to know about the good team of doctors. They are treating him very well. The doctors said that he is fine and responding. Whatever problem arises, they are responding to get to a solution," Odisha Congress president told reporters on Sunday.

BJD Leader Arun Sahoo also expressed confidence in a speedy recovery and on the team of doctors.

Sahoo told ANI, "His condition is stable now and a panel of doctors is treating and taking care of him. He is quite well. Doctors are saying that it is due to dehydration."

Meanwhile, party leader Sanjay Das Burma also told ANI, "He is quite well. A team of doctors is constantly taking care of his health." (ANI)

