Mumbai August 18: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, upon returning from Kolhapur, visited Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday to personally greet and congratulate Governor CP Radhakrishna for being nominated as the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vice President candidate. CP Radhakrishna was announced as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice President of India.

During the meeting, CM Fadnavis extended his best wishes to Governor Radhakrishnan, lauding his distinguished service. According to sources, the Vice Presidential election, scheduled for September 9, will be held under the supervision of Rajnath Singh on behalf of the NDA. On Sunday, the NDA named Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate. BJP National President JP Nadda made the announcement after the party's Parliamentary Board meeting in New Delhi. Vice-President Election 2025: PM Narendra Modi Hails CP Radhakrishnan As NDA’s Vice-Presidential Candidate.

BJP President Nadda said that the party would reach out to the Opposition to ensure a consensus and possibly an unopposed election. "We will talk to the opposition as well. We should also get their support so that together we can ensure an unopposed election for the post of Vice President. As we said earlier, we have been in touch with them, and our senior leaders have contacted them earlier as well and even now, we will remain in touch with them, and all our NDA colleagues have supported us. CP Radhakrishnan is our NDA's candidate for Vice President," Nadda said while addressing a conference here. Who Is CP Radhakrishnan? All You Need To Know About Maharashtra Governor Named NDA’s Vice President Candidate.

Devendra Fadnavis Presents Shawl to CP Radhakrishnan on NDA’s VP Nomination

On returning back from Kolhapur, CM Devendra Fadnavis greeted and congratulated Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, for being announced as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice President of India. मुख्यमंत्री श्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी… pic.twitter.com/7fSNCJFuK3 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 17, 2025

Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra, a post he assumed on July 31, 2024. The post of Vice President fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, citing health reasons. "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," Dhankhar wrote in his resignation letter.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)