Jaipur, August 18: In a shocking incident, the body of a man was found stuffed in a drum in Rajasthan. Police officials said that the body was found in a drum on the rooftop of a house in the Khairthal-Tijara district. The deceased man was later identified as Hansram alias Suraj, and said to be a native of the Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Cops noted that Suraj's body bore a throat injury which was inflicted with a sharp weapon. According to a report in PTI, the alleged incident came to light when the decomposed body was allegedly discovered in a "blue" drum after neighbours complained of a foul smell. Rajendra Singh Nirwan, DSP, said that Hansram lived in Adarsh Colony of Kishangarhbas with his wife and three children. Rajasthan Shocker: Graduate Turns Robber To Meet Wife’s Lavish Demands, Arrested in Jaipur Just Month After Wedding.

UP Man's Body Found in Blue Drum in Rajasthan

"Salt had been put over the body to speed up decomposition," Nirwan added. During the investigation, cops learnt that Hansram had been living in a rented rooftop room for the past one-and-a-half months. They also found that the deceased worked at a brick kiln. While his body has been found, police said that Hansra's wife, three children, and the landlord's son, Jitendra, have been missing since Saturday, August 16.

Deceased's Wife, Three Children and Landlord's Son Reported Missing

DSP Nirwan further said that the deceased man was addicted to liquor and often drank with Jitendra. "Since Saturday evening, both Jitendra and Hansram's family have been untraceable," he added. After the discovery, the police sent Hansram's body for a post-mortem and registered a case in connection with the incident. Rajasthan Shocker: Abducted 8-Year-Old Agra Boy’s Body Found Buried in Mania Village.

They have also launched a search for the missing people.

