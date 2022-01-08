New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Congress party's Central Election Committee (CEC) held a meeting on Friday to discuss the names of candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections.

Chaired by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, the meeting was held virtually. Earlier, it was planned as a physical meet but in view of the COVID situation, it was finally held virtually. The meeting held for more than an hour, sources said.

According to sources, In the CEC meeting, names for seven candidates have been finalized. The second list is most likely to be released by Saturday or by end of this week.

The next CEC meeting is to be held soon, sources added.

The first list of candidates for the Goa Assembly elections was released on December 16 in which the party had announced eight candidates.

Congress fielded Sudhir Kandolkar from Mapusa Assembly constituency, Tony Rodrigues from Taleigao, Rajesh Verenkar from Ponda, Sankalp Amonkar from Mormugao, Yuri Alemao from Cuncolim and Altone D'Costa from Quepem constituency.

Assembly polls in Goa are scheduled to be held this year. (ANI)

