New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Congress has constituted a 5-member committee to discuss and formulate the party's stand on key ordinances promulgated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government.

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Amar Singh and Gaurav Gogoi will be members of the Committee.

Also Read | UP Scraps Passes For Delhi-NCR Travel: Commuters Entering UP From Delhi Will Not Require Passes to Cross Borders, Cops to Check Green Status on Aarogya Setu App.

Ramesh has been appointed as the convenor of the committee.

"Congress interim President has constituted a five-member committee to discuss and formulate the party's stand on key ordinances promulgated by the Central government," according to a release signed by party General Secretary KC Venugopal dated August 26. (ANI)

Also Read | Air India Issues ‘Dress Code’ For Employees, Bans Ripped Jeans, T-Shirts, Shorts And Flip Flops.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)