Uttar Pradesh, August 27: People travelling between Delhi and Noida-Ghaziabad will no longer require passes to cross the border. This comes as a huge relief for those who are required to travel between the two cities frequently. A green status on the Aarogya Setu app will be enough for people to enter UP cities from Delhi. The restriction on the movement was in place for the last three months in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to a Times of India report, the restrictions on movement would resume on the two days of weekend lockdown in UP. Commuters have highlighted how the number of police posted at the barricades have also dropped considerably and there are no stringent checking taking place. Delhi-Noida Border Sealed by UP Government Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Exemptions to Public Servants And Healthcare Workers.

The issue of movement across borders with Delhi had knocked the doors of the Supreme Court as well. The top court had on June 4 directed officials in Delhi, Haryana and UP to convene a meeting and try to come up with “one policy, one path and one portal” for smoother movement of people and goods.

