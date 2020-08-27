New Delhi, August 27: National carrier Air India has warned its employees against wearing "casual" dresses such as t-shirts, ripped jeans and shorts while reporting at work, saying each one of them represents the airline. All Air India employees have been asked to be properly groomed and to wear formal clothes irrespective of their grade. Air India, whose divestment deadline has again been extended, issued the "dress code" order on Tuesday.

Asserting that every employee is the brand ambassador of the company, Air India said: "Wherever office uniforms are prescribed, it shall be the attire of the employees. Where no uniforms are assigned, all employees, irrespective of their grades whether permanent, temporary, contractual, apprentices, full time, part time, casuals, interns shall come to work in clothes appropriate to the workplace."

The airline asked male employees to wear formal trousers and shirts and recommended formal Indian or Western attire for women employees. "Employees must at all times look well groomed, professional and should not wear casual clothes like shorts, T-shirts, polos, jeans, slippers, sandals, ripped jeans, flip flops, too tight, too flowy, short, low cut or transparent clothes. The clothes should be well ironed and neat. Avoid an unkempt look, such as unshaven face or ruffled hair," Air India said.

"Besides, all employees will have to maintain personal hygiene. We are confident that each employee will use their best judgement when maintaining proper attire and appearance. Management reserves the right to take action for violations, if any,” the airline added.

