India News | Congress Demands Odisha Health Minister's Resignation over Outbreak of Cholera, Diarrhoea

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Odisha Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of state Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling over the outbreak of cholera and diarrhoea in several districts, which has claimed the lives of over 15 people.

Agency News PTI| Jun 25, 2025 11:22 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Congress Demands Odisha Health Minister's Resignation over Outbreak of Cholera, Diarrhoea

Bhubaneswar, Jun 25 (PTI) The Odisha Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of state Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling over the outbreak of cholera and diarrhoea in several districts, which has claimed the lives of over 15 people.

A fact-finding team of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), led by legislator C S Raazen Ekka, had earlier visited the affected areas to study the ground situation.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment: Will Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra Get June and July Installments Together?.

Ekka asserted that cholera, the outbreak of which started in Jajpur district, has now spread to 11 districts of Odisha.

“The number of patients infected is much higher than the data provided by the state government. More than 12,000 people have been infected,” he claimed.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Pushes Girl off Rooftop in Jyoti Nagar Area for Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Arrested (Watch Videos).

The Congress MLA also said that people in the affected districts were “still drinking water from ponds and other natural sources as the government has failed to provide drinking water to them”.

Santosh Singh Saluja, another state Congress leader, added: “The health minister was busy with other things when people were dying of cholera. He has no moral right to continue in this post. We demand his resignation.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

  • Is Shubhanshu Shukla on X? Fake Twitter Account Impersonating Indian Astronaut Appears as He Leads NASA Axiom Mission 4 to ISS
  • Festivals
    Rath Yatra 2025: Why Lord Jagannath Falls Sick Days Before the Annual Chariot Festival? Know the Sacred Legend Behind Lord Jagannath's Illness After Snana Purnima Rath Yatra 2025: Why Lord Jagannath Falls Sick Days Before the Annual Chariot Festival? Know the Sacred Legend Behind Lord Jagannath's Illness After Snana Purnima
  • Videos
    Did US Deport Mads Mikkelsen After Finding JD Vance Meme on His Phone? Fact Check Reveals Why Norwegian Tourist Was Really Denied Entry Did US Deport Mads Mikkelsen After Finding JD Vance Meme on His Phone? Fact Check Reveals Why Norwegian Tourist Was Really Denied Entry
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Congress Demands Odisha Health Minister's Resignation over Outbreak of Cholera, Diarrhoea

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Odisha Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of state Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling over the outbreak of cholera and diarrhoea in several districts, which has claimed the lives of over 15 people.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 25, 2025 11:22 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Congress Demands Odisha Health Minister's Resignation over Outbreak of Cholera, Diarrhoea

    Bhubaneswar, Jun 25 (PTI) The Odisha Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of state Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling over the outbreak of cholera and diarrhoea in several districts, which has claimed the lives of over 15 people.

    A fact-finding team of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), led by legislator C S Raazen Ekka, had earlier visited the affected areas to study the ground situation.

    Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment: Will Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra Get June and July Installments Together?.

    Ekka asserted that cholera, the outbreak of which started in Jajpur district, has now spread to 11 districts of Odisha.

    “The number of patients infected is much higher than the data provided by the state government. More than 12,000 people have been infected,” he claimed.

    Also Read | Delhi: Man Pushes Girl off Rooftop in Jyoti Nagar Area for Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Arrested (Watch Videos).

    The Congress MLA also said that people in the affected districts were “still drinking water from ponds and other natural sources as the government has failed to provide drinking water to them”.

    Santosh Singh Saluja, another state Congress leader, added: “The health minister was busy with other things when people were dying of cholera. He has no moral right to continue in this post. We demand his resignation.”

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    India News | Congress Demands Odisha Health Minister's Resignation over Outbreak of Cholera, Diarrhoea

    Bhubaneswar, Jun 25 (PTI) The Odisha Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of state Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling over the outbreak of cholera and diarrhoea in several districts, which has claimed the lives of over 15 people.

    A fact-finding team of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), led by legislator C S Raazen Ekka, had earlier visited the affected areas to study the ground situation.

    Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment: Will Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra Get June and July Installments Together?.

    Ekka asserted that cholera, the outbreak of which started in Jajpur district, has now spread to 11 districts of Odisha.

    “The number of patients infected is much higher than the data provided by the state government. More than 12,000 people have been infected,” he claimed.

    Also Read | Delhi: Man Pushes Girl off Rooftop in Jyoti Nagar Area for Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Arrested (Watch Videos).

    The Congress MLA also said that people in the affected districts were “still drinking water from ponds and other natural sources as the government has failed to provide drinking water to them”.

    Santosh Singh Saluja, another state Congress leader, added: “The health minister was busy with other things when people were dying of cholera. He has no moral right to continue in this post. We demand his resignation.”

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    abp ananda
    500+K+ searches
    abp majha
    500+K+ searches
    ispl
    500+K+ searches
    tv9 kannada
    500+K+ searches
    cdac
    200+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results