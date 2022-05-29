New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Congress party on Sunday announced the names of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls fielding Rajeev Shukla, Ajay Maken, and Jairam Ramesh from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Karnataka respectively.

The party released the list of 10 candidates from seven states for the polls scheduled to take place on June 10.

Congress has fielded Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwari from Rajasthan while Imran Pratapgarhi has been fielded from Maharashtra.

P Chidambaram, who is an MP in the Rajya Sabha, has once again been given a run from Tamil Nadu, while Ranjeet Ranjan has been fielded from Chhattisgarh.

The party has fielded Vivek Tankha as a candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has approved them as the Congress candidatures to contest the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from the states, a statement read duly signed by General Secretary, Mukul Wasnik. (ANI)

