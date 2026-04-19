Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Saturday accused the BJP of weakening constitutional institutions and questioned its commitment to women's reservation, asserting that the concept was originally advanced by the Congress.

Speaking on the ongoing political debate over the Women's Reservation Bill, Negi said the Congress had historically championed the cause of women's representation. He alleged that when such proposals were brought forward earlier, they were opposed by the BJP.

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"The idea of women's reservation was first initiated by Congress leaders, but when it was introduced earlier, BJP leaders opposed it," he said.

Negi further accused the BJP-led governments of undermining the Constitution during their tenure. "Whenever they have been in power, constitutional values have been weakened. Today, many constitutional institutions have been systematically diluted, raising concerns about the strength of democracy and the Constitution itself," he said.

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He also criticised changes in government schemes, referring to the renaming of programmes associated with Mahatma Gandhi, and alleged that attempts were being made to alter the broader framework of governance.

Taking a swipe at the BJP over the timing of the legislation, Negi questioned why the bill, despite receiving support from multiple parties in 2023, was not implemented immediately. "If there was consensus, why was it not enforced without delay? These are questions that need answers," he said.

He added that the BJP was "adept at making statements," but its actions did not always match its claims, and called for clarity on the government's intent and timeline for implementing women's reservation.

The remarks come amid a continuing political exchange between the ruling alliance and the Opposition over the intent, timing, and implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)