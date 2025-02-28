Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 28 (ANI): Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah on Friday said that the party has devised its strategy for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections and will take its fight against the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government to the grassroots.

"We had a very long meeting with the party high command regarding the strategy for the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly elections. All the party's state leaders resolved that we will fight against the corrupt government of Himanta Biswa Sarma in one voice," Borah said.

He further stated that the party has presented a file detailing allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the Congress high command and intends to take it to every household across the villages.

"We presented the entire file of Himanta Biswa Sarma's corruption in front of the party's high command. We will also take that file to every house of every village...," he said.

On Thursday, Congress held a meeting of its leaders from Assam at Indira Bhawan to prepare for next year's assembly polls.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting, which also included party leaders from Assam, including Gaurav Gogoi, the party's Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said that "the corrupt government" in Assam has to be uprooted to "save democracy" in the state. He said the Congress president and Rahul Gandhi spoke to the party leaders from the state.

"They listened to us and instructed us to move forward. If we have to save democracy in Assam, the corrupt BJP government there has to be uprooted. Everyone knows that there is an atmosphere of unrest in society. The Lanka of corruption that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has established has to be destroyed," Gogoi told ANI on Thursday.

Congress has also slammed Sarma, who is convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance of the ruling National Democratic Alliance, over the situation in Manipur.

There has been speculation that Gaurav Gogoi will be given a key organisational role in Assam ahead of the assembly elections. (ANI)

