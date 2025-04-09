New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended warm wishes to the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on its 55th Foundation Day.

Taking to social media, X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Warm wishes to all members of the NSUI family on the occasion of its 55th Foundation Day!"

"For over five decades, NSUI has stood as an unwavering voice for students - championing their rights, empowering youth, and driving positive change across campuses and communities. As we celebrate this milestone, let us renew our commitment to nurturing young minds, fostering leadership, and building a more inclusive and progressive future for our nation," the post reads.

He praised NSUI's five-decade-long commitment to championing student rights, empowering youth, and driving positive change.

With 40 lakh members and a presence in 15,000 Colleges across the country, NSUI is the student wing of the Indian National Congress, a major political party in India. It was founded on 9th April, 1971.

Recently, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi joined the Congress' student wing's (NSUI) 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' rally in Begusarai.

The rally was led by NSUI National in charge Kanhaiya Kumar.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he would visit Begusarai in Bihar, where he would hold the Yatra.

"Young friends of Bihar, I will be coming to Begusarai on April 7th to join you in the 'Roko Palayan, Do Naukri' campaign, walking shoulder to shoulder with you. The goal is to show the world the spirit of Bihar's youth, their struggles, and their hardships," Rahul said.

The Lok Sabha LoP also asked the youth to wear white t-shirts to put pressure on the Bihar government.

"Come wearing a White T-Shirt, ask questions, raise your voice--to put pressure on the government for your rights, to hold them accountable. Let's come together and make Bihar a state of opportunities," he said."

The issues you face- unemployment, inflation, paper leaks, and the reduction in government jobs one after another, along with privatization that doesn't benefit you- are the reasons we are on this campaign. This is called the "Palayan Yatra." (ANI)

