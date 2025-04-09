New Delhi, April 9: As smartphone exports surpassed Rs 2 lakh crore in FY25, with iPhones alone accounting for approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the IT Ministry has notified the Rs 22,919 crore Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), marking a significant step towards strengthening India’s position as a global hub for electronics manufacturing.

According to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the notification of the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, is in continuation of the recent Cabinet decision. "Our government has always been open-minded, consultative, and inclusive. We take everyone's views into account before finalising any law or policy," he said.

Massive Job Creation Due to Smartphone PLI Breaking Record

Smartphone PLI breaks yet another record: ▶️ FY25 saw the highest ever ₹2 lakh cr. smartphone exports in a fiscal. ▶️ Smartphone exports grew 54% over FY24 as GVCs integrate into Indian economy. ▶️ Massive job creation, Indian MSMEs join supply chains and expanding local… pic.twitter.com/R5pjuscYVk — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 8, 2025

Over the past decade, electronics production has grown five-fold and exports have grown more than six-fold, with export CAGR exceeding 20 per cent and production CAGR over 17 per cent. “Within a short time, the electronics manufacturing ecosystem — comprising component manufacturers and a diverse range of players — has developed substantially. Today, there are more than 400 production units, both big and small, manufacturing a variety of components,” said Vaishnaw.

Reflecting global industry trends, the Union Minister said that India’s journey in electronics manufacturing has evolved through distinct phases — beginning with finished goods, progressing to sub-assemblies, and now entering the critical phase of deep component manufacturing. The sector is steadily advancing into this third phase, which marks a significant leap in value addition, self-reliance, and ecosystem depth.

Outlining the structure of the scheme, the minister said that it is designed as a horizontal initiative with benefits spanning multiple sectors such as consumer electronics, medical devices, automobiles, power electronics, and electrical grids, thereby creating a strong multiplier effect across the economy.

The scheme focuses particularly on passive electronic components, which will be supported under the new initiative. In contrast, active components fall under the purview of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). The indicative list of passive components includes resistors, capacitors, connectors, inductors, speakers, relays, switches, oscillators, sensors, films, lenses, and many more—underscoring the depth and breadth of the scheme.

The scheme will also support the design and manufacturing of capital equipment used in electronics production. Employment generation will be a mandatory requirement for all applicants, including both component manufacturers and capital equipment producers.

