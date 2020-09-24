Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Congress leader Deepak Singh on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and requested to increase testing for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh.

He also claimed that some government hospitals are charging fees for the COVID-19 test and there is a shortage of beds and ventilators in the hospitals.

"It has come to our notice that testing has been reduced in the state so that few people test positive and some government organizations are charging Rs 1,500 for the COVID-19 test. There is a shortage of beds, ventilators," Singh said in a letter.

"I request you to increase the testing for COVID-19 and waive off the fees of the test in the government hospitals so that COVID-19 patients can be treated well," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 61,698 active cases in the state with 3,02,689 recovered people and 5,299 deaths. (ANI)

