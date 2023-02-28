Shimla, Feb 28 (PTI) Himachal BJP president Suresh Kashyap on Tuesday accused the Congress-led state government of dithering on the implementation of its poll promise to give Rs 1,500 per month to every woman and said that the party has come to power by making false promises.

"During elections, some Congress leaders and Mandals made women fill out 'blue form' and deposited Rs 1,500 in their account, but now the government is delaying the same benefit by setting up a committee to work out the modalities,” he said in a statement.

Now the Health and Family Welfare Minister Col Dhani Ram Shandil has announced that Gram Sabha would decide the beneficiaries, he alleged and said leaving the decision on Gram Sabha would create friction in families.

Congress betrayed all sections of the society and it appears that none of the promises would be implemented as nothing concrete has been done in this regard during the past three months, he said.

A meeting of the BJP legislature party has been convened in Shimla on March 2 to discuss the current political scenario and chalk out the strategy for the budget session scheduled to commence on March 14.

