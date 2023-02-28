Superstar actor Rajinikanth, on Tuesday, shared a special wish for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin ahead of his 70th birthday through a video which has gone viral on social media. In the video message, Rajinikanth said, "Hello! On his 70th birthday, I wish my dear friend, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin, a long life in good health and peace of mind to serve the people." Jailer Co-Stars Rajinikanth and Mohanlal’s Picture Sets the Internet on Fire!

Soon after the Robot actor dropped the video message, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in an upcoming action film Jailer alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. Jailer: Jackie Shroff Clicked Shirtless on Sets of Rajinikanth’s Next in Jaisalmer (Watch Viral Video).

Rajinikanth Wishes Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin on His Birthday

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the shooting for the project has already begun. The official release date is still awaited.

