Congress MLA son sent to 1-day police custody on the charges of Rape (Photo/ANI)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Karan Morwal, son of a Congress MLA Murli Morwal from Madhya Pradesh, has been sent on a one-day police remand over the charges of rape on Tuesday.

Karan was presented before District Court in Indore earlier today, from where he was been sent to one-day police remand.

Earlier today, he was arrested after remaining absconding for six months to evade his arrest, informed the police.

In April this year, a woman had filed a police complaint that Karan Morwal sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage.

Karan is a son of Congress MLA Murli Morwal who represents Badnagar constituency in Ujjain district.

The police had declared a reward amount of Rs 25,000 in an attempt to nab him. He was arrested near the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on the basis of intelligence inputs acquired by the police.

Early morning, a team of Crime Branch reached Ujjain in search of Karan, from where he was tracked to a location near Maksi Road. After spotting his car on the basis of the number plate, he was arrested, said Jyoti Sharma, in charge of Mahila Police Station.

"It was a joint operation conducted by the Indore Women Police Station and Crime Branch," added Sharma. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)