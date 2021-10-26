New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): With the administration of 51,56,054 COVID-19 vaccine doses till 7 pm on Tuesday, India's cumulative vaccine coverage has exceeded the 103 crores mark, the Union Health Ministry informed.

According to the ministry, 1,03,48,36,594 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, India has reported 12,428 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 238 days. The country's active caseload stands at 1,63,816, which is the lowest in 241 days, informed the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare today.

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and are currently at 0.48 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.

With 15,951 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate stands at 98.19 per cent, which is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Also, the weekly positivity rate is at 1.24 per cent while the daily positivity rate remained at 1.10 per cent.

The country has so far conducted over 60.19 crore COVID tests. (ANI)

