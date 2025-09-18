Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 18 (ANI): Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to look into the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's claim of "vote theft" instead of dismissing the allegation.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) is raising some very legitimate questions. The voter list is seriously suspect," Karti Chidambaram told ANI.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Birthday 2025: Kajol, Sanjay Dutt and Ameesha Patel Wish PM Modi 'Health and Strength' As He Turns 75 (See Post).

The Congress MP claimed that a significant number of legitimate voters were being deleted, while a substantial number of fictitious voters were being added.

"If you had looked at the Mahadevapura constituency in Karnataka, you would have realised that in one address, there are more than 68 people that the Election Commission is claiming are dwelling there. People have some ridiculous names...So, the electoral list is suspect. He has been pointing that out with data," he alleged.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Birthday 2025: Bhojpuri Stars Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh Wish PM Modi on His 75th Birthday (See Post).

"It is incumbent upon the Election Commission to address it, instead of dismissing it...Deletion of names is also suspect. A lot of legitimate voters are getting deleted, and a lot of fictitious voters are getting added," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera said on Wednesday that Rahul Gandhi will hold a press breifing on September 18 (Thursday) at Indira Bhawan Auditorium.

In a post on X, Pawan Khera wrote, "Tomorrow, 18 Sept, Press Briefing by the Leader of the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi at 10 am at Indira Bhawan Auditorium. Media is requested to be seated by 9.30 am."

The briefing is expected to focus on Gandhi's claims regarding irregularities in the voting process, although Pawan Khera did not specify what the press breifing is about.

Earlier, on September 1, Rahul Gandhi warned the BJP of an impending expose, stating that he will soon unleash a "hydrogen bomb" about his allegations of vote theft, as what was shown about Mahadevpura was just an "atom bomb."

Addressing a gathering on the last day of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Gandhi launched barbed attacks on the BJP, saying that "forces who murdered Mahatma Gandhi are now trying to destroy the Constitution of India."

"The forces who murdered Mahatma Gandhi, the same forces are trying to destroy the Constitution of Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi. We will not let them destroy the Constitution of India...We received a lot of support during the yatra. Every youth, children of Bihar, stood with us... I want to say to the people of the BJP, that, in Mahadevpura, we had shown an atom bomb, but soon we will come with a hydrogen bomb, BJP get ready. Their truth will be shown to the country. I express gratitude to the people of Bihar for helping us... I guarantee you, after the hydrogen bomb, Narendra Modi ji won't be able to show his face to this country..." Rahul Gandhi said in Patna. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)