New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Member of Parliament from Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu, R Sudha has written to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that her gold chain was snatched and she sustained injuries in the incident on Monday morning in Chanakyapuri area of the national capital.

The parliamentarian has urged the Home Minister to direct the authorities to track down and arrest the culprit.

The Lok Sabha MP who is in Delhi to attend the ongoing Monsoon session said she was out for her routine morning walk when the incident took place in the high-security area where embassies or various countries are located.

In a letter addressed to Amit Shah, the MP recounted that the attack took place between 6:15 am and 6:20 a.m. on August 4, when she and another MP, Rajathi from the Rajya Sabha, were walking near Gates 3 and 4 of the Polish embassy. "A man wearing a full helmet, riding a two-wheeler, approached them from the opposite direction and snatched my gold chain before fleeing the spot," the Congress MP said.

"I have suffered injuries on my neck, and my churidhar also got torn in the impact," Sudha wrote in her complaint. "Both of us cried for help, and later spotted a mobile patrol vehicle of the Delhi Police and lodged a complaint," Sudha said.

The MP who is currently staying at Tamil Nadu House in the national capital described the incident as deeply distressing and shocking, especially considering the location--a high-security zone filled with embassies and government offices.

"If a woman cannot walk safely in this high-priority zone in the national capital, where else can we feel safe and do our routine without fearing for our limbs, lives, and valuables?" the MP asked.

She stated that her gold chain weighed over four sovereigns and that the loss and injury had left her traumatised. In her letter, she requested the Home Minister to direct authorities to track down the accused using CCTV footage from the area and to ensure swift justice and recovery of the stolen chain.

Delhi police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, Delhi Police (West District) initiated a campaign across all fronts to check crime and nuisance in the area. A multifaceted approach was adopted to tackle street crime, organised crime, and rein in mischief mongers, according to an official statement by Delhi Police on Saturday.

The release said that more than 650 persons involved in street crime were arrested in the month of July 2025, which includes 24 robbers, 28 snatchers, 21 burglars and 75 thieves. More than 55 cases of the Arms Act, the Excise Act, the Gambling Act and the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act were registered in the month of July alone.

According to Delhi police, during the campaign, a total of 20 snatching cases were resolved with the arrest of 28 snatchers. Out of the 28 arrested snatchers, 16 are repeat offenders. (ANI)

