Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): After the Shiv Sena's youth group vandalised a comedy venue in Mumbai to protest against the alleged disparaging remarks made against Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra, Congress leader Nana Patole on Monday decried the lack of law and order in Maharashtra, claiming that industries and people are leaving the state "out of fear."

"There is no law and order in Maharashtra. People are leaving Maharashtra out of fear. The industries are leaving from here. The government urges that there should be peace in the state, but they are engaging in vandalism like this. They want to destroy Maharahstra," Patole told reporters in Mumbai.

The Congress leader's comments come amidst Shinde Sena's youth faction vandalising the Habitat comedy venue as they objected to comedian Kunal Kamra's new comedy special uploaded on Youtube, alleging that the comedian had mocked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The group had entered during a live standup show of comedian Rajat Sood.

The Habitat has also announced that they will be shutting down after the vandalism incident.

Earlier today, an FIR was registered against Shiv Sena Youth group's General Secretary Rahool Kanal and 19 others for the incident.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 132, 189(2), 189(3), 190, 191(2), 324(5), 324(6), 223, 351(2), 352, 333, 37(1), and 135 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and also under sections 37 (1) and 135 under the Maharashtra Police Act.

Earlier today, reacting to the comedian's remarks, the Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Ramdas Kadam stated that while the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, it does not grant the right to insult those holding constitutional positions.

"The Constitution has provided freedom of speech. It doesn't give you the right to insult those occupying Constitutional positions," Maharashtra MoS Home said.

On the vandalism of Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, he asserted, "Whatever action is required will be taken."

The Shinde Sena youth group's general secretary had also given a strong statement against Kamra, saying, "Abhi tak toh ye trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai."

He said, "It is not about taking any law into your hands. It is purely about your self-respect. When it comes to elders or respectable citizens of the country... when your elders are targeted, you will target someone of that mentality... The message (for Kunal Kamra) is clear, 'Abhi tak toh ye trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai.' Whenever you are in Mumbai, you will get a good lesson in Shiv Sena style." (ANI)

