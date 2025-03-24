Amid raging controversy after he referred to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a “traitor” in his show, the stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday shared a photo of himself holding a pocket version of the Constitution with a caption “The only way forward”. Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde: Comedian’s ‘Traitor’ Jibe Against Maharashtra Deputy CM Sparks Outrage, Shiv Sena Files Police Complaint in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Kamra’s move comes after Shiv Sena strongly protested against him and vandalised the hotel where the show was held on Sunday. They have also registered complaints in various police stations. Shiv Sena workers vandalised Hotel Unicontinental in Mumbai’s Khar area, where Kamra's show with 'gaddar' (traitor) jibe at Eknath Shinde was filmed. They sought an FIR against him.

Kunal Kamra Shares First Reaction After ‘Gaddar’ Jibe at Eknath Shinde

The only way forward… pic.twitter.com/nfVFZz7MtY — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 23, 2025

“Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye," Kunal Kamra said during his show. He mocked Eknath Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from "Dil To Pagal Hai", eliciting laughter from the audience. The comedian shared the video clip on the social networking platform X. Kamra alluded to Eknath Shinde's 2022 rebellion, which led to the split of Shiv Sena into the Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction. The police have registered a case against Shiv Sena social media in-charge Rahool Kanal and 19 others in connection with protest and vandalism.

Kanal has also filed a criminal complaint against Kamra. Kanal told reporters, “The phone recording has been handed over to the Mumbai Police. We are residents of Mumbai. We are law-abiding people. We respect the Mumbai Police. We came here (at the police station) because they called us. This is the trailer, the picture is still pending. Someone has spoken a few words about our elders, our gods, whom we consider leaders, today, if some big man speaks tomorrow, we will also go to his house.”

“Freedom of speech does not mean entering someone’s house, insulting the elders of the house, using abusive language. Criticism should be constructive. I come from an educated family. Freedom of speech should be used in the right place. Criticize in a constructive manner,” said Kanal, adding that he would follow the legal process. "It is our demand that Mumbai Police should register an FIR. “Shinde Saheb's fans are in India. There are 16 cases pending against such a person (Kunal Kamra) who has used abusive language against the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.

I cannot tolerate insulting my elders,” said Kanal. Commenting on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who praised Kunal Kamra, Kanal said, "I demand that Sanjay Raut also be made an accused. 34 minutes after Kunal Kamra tweeted, Sanjay Raut immediately tweeted about Kunal's greatness. Will it work if you write about your elders like Kunal's greatness? Answer politics with politics and actions. What kind of hypocrisy is this.” Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde: Mumbai Police Register Case on Vandalism at UniContinental Hotel in Mumbai, To Question Shiv Sena Leaders.

Meanwhile, state Congress leader Sachin Sawant, in his post on X, said, "A simple NC (non-cognisable offence) cannot be done based on action when an offence has been registered, it is actually a mockery of the law and the purpose is to scare the opponents. On the other hand, threats are openly issued by the ruling party. If the MahaYuti alliance makes different laws for those in power and those in opposition ...will it be a surprise.”

