Mumbai, March 24: The Bodoland Lottery remains one of Assam’s most popular lotteries, giving participants a chance to win big. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Monday, March 24, 2025, will be announced soon. The Bodoland Lottery Results are declared at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, with the winners' list and ticket numbers available online. Those who have purchased tickets for Monday's lucky draw can click here to check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format.

To check if you’ve won today’s draw, visit the official Bodoland Lottery platform for a hassle-free experience. Avoid ad-filled websites and download the results in PDF format directly. Simply head to the official site to view the complete Bodoland Lottery Result of March 24, 2025. Other lotteries, including Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi, also attract a large number of participants in Assam. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Results are announced daily at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. The winners' list, including ticket numbers, is published on the official website bodolotteries.com. Participants can check their results there and download a PDF for verification. To avoid misinformation, it is recommended to rely only on the official website.

Lotteries are legally conducted in 13 Indian states, including Assam, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, and Sikkim, with each state running its own lottery system. Popular state-run lotteries include the Nagaland State Lottery, Kerala Lottery, Sikkim Lottery, West Bengal Lottery, and Bodoland Lottery, among others. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

These lotteries draw thousands of participants daily, offering multiple prize categories. However, LatestLY urges players to participate responsibly, as lotteries are a form of gambling and should be approached with caution.

