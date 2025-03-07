New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Congress Parliamentary Strategy group will meet to discuss the party's stand in the remaining part of the Budget session on March 10.

Earlier on February 13, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned until March 10. The JPC report on the Waqf Amendment Bill was tabled in Parliament, and the two Houses completed the debate on the Union Budget, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replying to the marathon discussion.

The JPC report on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was also tabled in the two Houses of Parliament.

While BJP member Jagdambika Pal, who was JPC Chairperson, tabled the report in Lok Sabha, party MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni tabled it in the Rajya Sabha.

They also tabled a copy of the record of evidence given before the panel on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

With opposition members protesting in the Lok Sabha that all their dissent notes had not been included, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government would have no opposition if the opposition's dissent notes were added to the report.

"Some members of the opposition have raised objections that their dissent notes have not been fully included in the report. On behalf of my party, I would like to request that the disputes of the opposition be included in the appropriate procedure of the parliamentary process; my party has no objection to this," he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the New Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman introduced the New Income Tax Bill 2025, which aims to simplify tax laws, modernize definitions, and provide more clarity on various tax-related matters.

Sitharaman presented her 8th consecutive budget on February 1.

The two Houses will reconvene on March 10, and the budget session will conclude on April 4. (ANI)

