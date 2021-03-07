New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the West Bengal assembly polls, declaring 13 candidates for the first two phases of the eight-phase election.

The party announced five candidates for the first phase and eight for the second phase.

The party has fielded Nepal Mahato from Baghmundi, Shiu Maiti from Bhagabanpur, Uttam Banerjee from Balarampur, Manas Kumar Karmahapatra from Egra and Partha Pratim Banerjee from Purulia in the first phase election.

For the second phase, the party has fielded Sukhdeb Bera from Patharpratima, Indranil Raut from Kakdwip, Manik Bhowmik from Moyna, Samir Roy from Kharagpur Sadar, Chiranjib Bhowmik from Sabang, Radha Rani Benerjee from Bankura, Dobu Chatterjee Bishnupur, and Akshav Santra from Katulpur.

Congress Leader Pradeep Bhattacharya had said on Saturday that discussions between the Congress, Left and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) on seat-sharing and alliance are yet to conclude.

The eight-phased poll for 294 seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27 and end on April 29.

The state is witnessing a triangular contest between the Trinamool Congress, Congress-Left-ISF alliance and the BJP.

Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

