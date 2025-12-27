New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday said that his party has released a complete resolution on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) during the party's working committee meeting.

"The complete resolution on MGNREGA has been released," Khurshid told ANI.

Also Read | Reliance Foundation Scholarship Announced on Eve of Dhirubhai Ambani's 93rd Birth Anniversary; Selected UG and PG Scholars To Receive up to INR 2 Lakh and INR 6 Lakh Respectively.

This comes as the Congress has been opposing the replacement of MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgaar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB-G RAM-G) 2025.

Speaking on the political row over events unfolding in Bangladesh, Khurshid said, "We have discussed the issue of Bangladesh, and a proper draft is being prepared."

Also Read | ICAI Proposes Optional Joint Taxation for Married Couples Ahead of Budget 2026, Seeks Higher Exemption Limits and Surcharge Relief to Reflect Household Realities.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday announced that the party will launch a nationwide 'Save MNREGA' campaign from January 5.

Speaking to the media, Kharge said that party leaders took an oath during the meeting to protect MNREGA and oppose any attempt to weaken or alter the scheme.

"In the meeting, we took an oath. We decided to launch a massive movement across the country, making the MNREGA scheme the central point. Indian National Congress party, taking a leading role, will launch the MNREGA Save Campaign from January 5th," Kharge said.

Emphasising the importance of the scheme, the Congress chief said MNREGA is not merely a welfare programme but a constitutional right.

"We will protect the MNREGA at all costs. MNREGA is not just a scheme but a right to work guaranteed by the Constitution of India. We also pledge to democratically oppose every conspiracy to remove Gandhiji's name from MNREGA," he added.

On December 21, President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the transformation of rural employment policy, as per a release by the President's Secretariat.

The Act enhances the statutory wage employment guarantee to 125 days per financial year for rural households. It seeks to advance empowerment, inclusive growth, convergence of development initiatives and saturation-based delivery, thereby strengthening the foundation for a prosperous, resilient and self-reliant Rural Bharat.

Recently, the Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill (VB-G RAM-G), 2025, marking a decisive reform in India's rural employment and development framework. The Act replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, with a modern statutory framework that enhances livelihood security and is aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)