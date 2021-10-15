New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday hit out at the BJP over what it said were "casteist" and "racist" comments against former MP Udit Raj by an ex-national vice president of the saffron party's youth wing.

The All India Confederation of SC/ST organisation filed a complaint at the North Avenue police station against Santosh Ranjan Rai, a former national vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), for allegedly using "casteist" and "racist" comments against Congress leader Raj

Alluding to the remarks on Raj by Rai, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet in Hindi, said the BJP ought to be ashamed of itself. "Using a casteist word and a policy of racism is the BJP's mentality," he alleged.

Surjewala said Raj is an able administrative officer and a skilled politician and BJP chief J P Nadda should apologise for Rai's remarks.

Other Congress leaders such as Pawan Khera and Ragini Nayak also condemned the remarks against Raj.

