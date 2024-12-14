New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Violence in Maharashtra's Parbhani city has drawn sharp reactions from Congress leaders, with MPs Varsha Gaikwad and Praniti Shinde criticizing the state government's handling of the situation.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad condemned the violence and the attack on the statue and called for immediate action against those responsible. "Action should be taken against those who vandalized the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Parbhani," Gaikwad said.

She also slammed the state government for its handling of the situation, noting that a curfew had been imposed in the city without restoring peace.

"The Mahayuti government should take responsibility for the current situation in Parbhani. They are showing that they are anti-constitution," Gaikwad added, accusing the ruling government of failing to uphold the Constitution's values.

She also criticized the authorities for their approach to law enforcement, stating, "They have failed to restore peace in Parbhani city. They should not register false cases."

Echoing Gaikwad's sentiments, Congress MP Praniti Shinde condemned the violence and pointed out the hypocrisy of the BJP government. "We condemn the incident that happened in Parbhani city. The two faces of BJP have been exposed, on one hand they are celebrating 75 years of independence while on the other hand they are insulting the Constitution of India," Shinde remarked.

Special Inspector General, Nanded, Shahaji Umap on Thursday said that around 50 people have been arrested and 8 cases have been filed in connection with the violence in the Parbhani city of Maharashtra late December 11.

The official also said that all the arrests were made at the spot of the incident, adding that a deputy superintendent of police and other nine police personnel sustained minor injuries following the violence.

Speaking to ANI, the Special Inspector General said, "So far, 8 cases have been registered at different police stations. We have arrested 50 people so far in this regard. While bringing the situation under control, after the stone pelting yesterday afternoon, we nabbed these people. It is incorrect that we arrested a few people during the combing operation last night. All the arrests so far have been made at the spot of the incident. (ANI)

