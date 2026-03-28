Realme has officially announced the launch of its Realme 16 5G smartphone, scheduled for 2 April at 12pm. Head of product marketing Francis Wong teased the device on X with a playful nod to a viral Dhurandhar movie trend, posting “Bachcha hai tu mera...” alongside the hashtag #realme16. Realme 16 5G expected specifications include a 6.57 inch 120Hz FHD plus AMOLED display with peak brightness of 4200 nits and 2160Hz PWM dimming, a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo 5G processor, 50MP main camera with IMX852 sensor plus a 50MP front camera, and a large 7000mAh battery supporting 60W fast charging. The handset will run realme UI 7 based on Android 16, feature IP69 rating and measure a slim 8.1mm. Further details and pricing are anticipated at the event. Redmi Note 15 SE 5G India Launch on April 2; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Realme 16 5G Launch on April 2, 2026

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