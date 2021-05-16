Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 16 (ANI): Former Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Saturday slammed the state health department for excluding Bangaloreans from admission to Aster Hospital and asked Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to cancel the illegal and immmoral order.

The Congress leader said, "Health Dept excludes Bangaloreans from admission to Aster Hospital. Reserves it only for Chikkaballapur. Excluding anyone from access to the hospital in life and death situation and exclusively blocking the hospital for one group are illegal and immoral. Demand CM to cancel this illegal order."

Yesterday, Gowda inaugurated COVID care facility at Haj Bhawan in the Byatarayanapura constituency in Karnataka.

Informing about the details of this facility, the minister tweeted, "100 oxygen supported bed facility at Haj Bhawan in our constituency is opened. This will serve people with mild symptoms/oxygen level above 90. 24hr supervision by Doctors/nurses. All meals and medicines will be provided. The beds can be booked through 1912 or our office can help"

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 41,664 new COVID-19 cases, 34,425 discharges, and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Saturday. The active cases in the state stand at 6,05,494. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)